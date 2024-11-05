St. Louis County voters give county council its own attorney

St. Louis County voters have approved a charter amendment that allows the St. Louis County Council to hire its own attorneys.

Proposition C passed 62% to 38% on Tuesday. Lawyers hired under Proposition C would give legal advice, help draft legislation and represent council members in lawsuits. They would also be able to take legal action on behalf of the council.

In 2019, voters split the county counselor’s office into three divisions for the executive, legislative and judicial branches. But those attorneys still report to County Counselor Dana Redwing, who was appointed by County Executive Sam Page, an arrangement that backers felt did not provide enough independence.

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen has its own attorney with powers similar to those envisioned by Proposition C.

Also on Tuesday, voters approved a measure to change the way vacancies are filled on the St. Louis County Port Authority Board of Commissioners.

And voters agreed to move the start date of the terms for council member, county executive, prosecutor and assessor from the second Tuesday in January to the first Tuesday.

