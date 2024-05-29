Metro East state lawmakers remain split along party lines on Illinois session

Local state lawmakers in the Democratic supermajority believe the 2024 Illinois legislative session was largely a success, while Republicans may say otherwise.

The session concluded early Wednesday morning after the House stayed up overnight to pass a $53.1 billion budget. The spending legislation passed 65-45, with seven Democrats joining their GOP counterparts in opposition.

“This budget aims to make state government more efficient, while responsibly focusing our resources on matters families care about — including local schools and public safety,” said Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, in a statement. “From early childhood through college, this is a smart plan that is going to help our kids unlock their potential.”

The Senate had passed the budget on Sunday.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, looks to his colleagues on Feb. 21 before the governor's budget address at the Capitol in Springfield.

With approval from both chambers, Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he will sign the budget, which will spend about $400 million more than he requested during his February budget address.

In this budget, the second-term governor got some key legislative priorities — like repealing Illinois’ 1% grocery tax in 2026. Both chambers also approved a health insurance bill designed to curb insurance tactics used to control the amount and cost of care patients receive.

The budget also included an increase to the tax rate paid by sportsbooks, where gamblers can wager on games. The current rate of 15% will rise to 20% to 40% based on the profits of the sportsbook.

Lawmakers also extended a cap on the amount of operational losses corporations can write off on their income taxes. In total, the two tax changes total $1.1 billion in state revenue.

Republicans argue that raising taxes in current economic conditions is not the right move.

“The people of Illinois deserve better,” said Sen. Jason Plummer, R-Edwardsville, in a statement. “Unfortunately, they won’t get it this year, thanks to the governor and his allies who just can’t stop treating the people of Illinois like their personal piggy bank.”

The GOP in Springfield has regularly lambasted Democrats for spending state funds on noncitizens over the past couple of years.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Rep. Amy Elik, R-Godfrey, speaks during a Republican press conference on Feb. 21 after the budget address at the Capitol in Springfield.

Illinois will spend $182 million in this year’s budget to provide shelter, health care and other services for migrants who have been bused from Texas to Chicago. Another $440 million provides funding for Medicaid-like benefits to noncitizens.

“Most of my constituents feel that that's taking away from programs that are helping them and their families,” said Rep. Amy Elik, R-Godfrey.

Both chambers did not stop its members' salaries increasing with inflation annually, which is written into state law. In the next fiscal year, their salaries will grow by 5% to more than $93,000.

Many Republicans criticized the Democratic-controlled chambers for allowing the raises.

Rep. Kevin Schmidt, R-Millstadt, urged lawmakers to donate the extra cash to a charity in their district.

“We don’t need pay raises,” he said. “The people back home need that money.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Rep. Kevin Schmidt, R-Millstadt, on Feb. 21 before Gov. J.B. Pritzker's budget address at the Capitol in Springfield.

Since 2019, Pritzker and the Democrats in both chambers have not passed a budget with a Republican vote — thanks to their supermajorities.

“I am still hopeful that one year I'll be able to vote yes on a budget,” Elik said. “I am an optimist. I want to be part of the process.”

This session and the budget was not all a loss, though, Elik said. Seven pieces of legislation she sponsored await the governor’s signature.

For example, one bill will allow retired teachers to go back to work in a school district that’s short on a certain subject. If retired teachers return, it wouldn’t change their state pension.

“This is something to help with a teacher shortage,” Elik said. “I’m really proud that got through.”

Hoffman, also the assistant majority leader, said a bill aimed at catalytic converter and vehicle theft and another that lays out a regulatory framework for capturing carbon emissions serve as good examples of effective legislation passed this session.

“When we’re good stewards with the budget, we can more effectively address the challenges facing communities in the Metro East,” Hoffman said.

Now with state lawmakers out on summer break, Pritzker will sign or veto remaining legislation. Legislators will return at some point this fall for a veto session.

Capitol News Illinois' Jerry Nowicki contributed to this report.