Court denies St. Louis earnings tax appeal, exempting work done outside city

A Missouri appeals court has upheld a lower court's decision that exempts six people from paying a 1% St. Louis earnings tax while working remotely outside the city.

A three-judge panel of the state’s Eastern District Court of Appeals on Tuesday denied an appeal from St. Louis Collector of Revenue Gregory FX Daly and other officials, who argued the workers for city-based employers were subject to the earnings tax because they “rendered services” in the city even if they did it remotely.

“The Court holds the Earnings Tax Ordinance’s language is clear and unambiguous and the remote work done and/or services at issues were not performed or rendered in the city,” Judge Michael S. Wright wrote in the decision. “Employees were not liable for the earnings tax for the days they worked remotely outside the city and are entitled to refunds.”

The city’s 1% tax on salaries, wages and other compensation makes up about 37% of the city’s general revenue fund.

In 2021, residents of St. Louis County and St. Charles County sued St. Louis after city officials denied their requests for earnings tax refunds for days they worked outside the city during the pandemic. Judges in 2022 and 2023 ruled in favor of six remote employees.

The city’s tax collectors argued that services rendered in the city did not equate services done in the city and were thus subject to taxation, an argument the appeals court rejected.

“Collectors correctly noted in oral argument that the world changed as a result of the pandemic,” Wright wrote. “We note the Ordinance’s language has not.”

Additionally, the taxes are meant to pay for roads, lighting, fire services and other resources, but remote workers are not taking advantage of those services when they are physically outside St. Louis, the judge wrote.

The appeals court judges affirmed the trial court's decision to deny class-action status. That means the decision only applies to the six employees who brought the suit. The court also denied the plaintiffs’ motion for attorneys’ fees.

However, the decision could hamper the city's ability to collect earnings taxes and affect tax revenues.

St. Louis officials could not immediately be reached for comment but are expected to appeal.

