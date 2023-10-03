St. Louis mayor tries to clear City Hall camp after aldermen boast ‘Unhoused Bill of Rights’ plan

The tents outside St. Louis City Hall stand another day.

City officials Monday night tried to clear an encampment of people who have been sleeping for months outside Mayor Tishaura Jones' office, citing a slew of disturbances over recent weeks.

But after hours of resistance by residents of the camp, joined by aldermen and a crowd of supporters, 14th Ward Alderman Rasheen Aldridge announced early Tuesday morning that Mayor Tishaura Jones’ office had called off the effort for now. A city spokesperson said officials plan on the encampment remaining at City Hall.

Crews attempted to move pop-up tents, sleeping bags and other belongings from the camp beginning around 8 p.m.

Officials in the mayor’s office referenced fights, drug overdoses, other medical emergencies and 50 police calls over the past month and a half as reasons for wanting to disband the camp. All people at the encampment had been offered shelter with supportive services, and more than a dozen residents had accepted those offers by Monday, according to a city spokesperson.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Activist Anthony Cage screams at an officer late Monday night as the officer announces people would have 45 minutes to clear the encampment outside City Hall in downtown St. Louis.

The cleanup attempt came the same day members of the Board of Aldermen announced plans to introduce bills this week to provide protections for people living in encampments, like the one outside City Hall, and to make it easier to open shelters.

The “Unhoused Bill of Rights” legislation promoted Monday by Board President Megan Green and 7th Ward Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier would decriminalize panhandling and loitering and require the city to create “safe camping areas” with toilets and showers.

Outside City Hall on Monday night, Sonnier said the city’s actions made it clear why such legislation is needed. She said breaking up the encampment will end up shuffling many of its residents to other parts of the city.

“We have to have other options besides disbandment. We have to actually create a place for all folks in our city to go,” Sonnier said, adding that homelessness is a regional issue that disproportionately affects the city.

“I think what people are not seeing is what this population really looks like, and not seeing the shared humanity that we have with each other and that many of us are simply a few paychecks away from being a few paces away … and a family support system away from being in this same position.”

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Kathleen Cash, 57, originally of Ferguson, kisses her Chihuahua Isabel before leaving the homeless encampment where has been staying with her 52-year-old husband, Kamm, late Monday night outside City Hall in downtown St. Louis. “They treat us like animals,” she said, later recalling an instance where someone walked past another unhoused person experiencing a medical emergency. "I have cried so hard in these streets, and people walk by and just don’t care — it’s beyond me.”

Kathleen Cash started packing her tent and belongings Monday night when news of the looming clearance made the rounds. “Alls we're doing is fighting for housing. We just want to be treated like humans,” said Cash, 57, who had been sleeping outside City Hall with her husband, Kamm Hayes, 52, and their two Chihuahuas, Isabel and Bubba.

Cash said she didn’t know where they would go upon leaving the camp.

“They get mad at us because we have to go in the alley and go to the bathroom. But you don't provide us a bathroom,” Cash said as she wept outside City Hall. “We're not all here because we're bad people. There are good people here. I became homeless at 54 years old because of COVID, not drugs and alcohol, [or] because I'm uneducated or anything like that.”

She described a cycle of instability since losing her housing in a small town just north of Jerseyville, Illinois, during the coronavirus pandemic. “You can't get a job and hold it down when you don't know where the f*** you're gonna be the next day.”

See photos by photojournalist Tristen Rouse below:

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio A man lies down to sleep at 9:15 p.m. Monday outside St. Louis City Hall. The city had planned to clear the camp he was staying in, but after hours of delay, a walk through the camp and resistance from those living there and their advocates, the clearing did not occur. Instead, representatives from the city said they would come back in the morning, with the goal of finding transitional housing for those living outside City Hall.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio L. Jared Boyd, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones' chief of staff, observes from an unlit room in City Hall a homeless encampment just outside the window late Monday in downtown St. Louis.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Anthony Cage yells “Shame on City Hall,” toward the building late Monday night in downtown St. Louis. The city had planned to clear a homeless encampment but eventually called the effort off.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Oliver Juardo has his phone number written on his arm in case he is arrested late Monday night outside City Hall in downtown St. Louis. “I’ve been involved with the sweeps at the riverfront, in an effort to help folks down there,” Juardo said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen tonight, but I’m very pissed that they weren’t given any notice.” Juardo and other advocates for unhoused people in St. Louis came to the encampment outside City Hall to resist the clearing of the camp by the city.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Lisa Cagle holds a sign reading “What shelter?” up at a passing police car late Monday night outside City Hall in downtown St. Louis. “I try to get supportive housing and get them off the street,” said Cagle, who works with people experiencing homelessness. “But this is not something I do regularly,” referring to being out with a sign.

Tristen Rouse / St. Louis Public Radio Sarah Nixon, second from left, yells at St. Louis’ Homeless Services Program Manager Amy Bickford, center, while Bickford, other representatives from the city and police attempt to clear the encampment late Monday night outside City Hall.