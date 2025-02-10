St. Louis charter schools open their doors to lawmakers as they weigh education bills

A common criticism of lawmakers who sponsor or pass education-related legislation is that they haven’t spent enough time, if any, inside a school.

The Missouri Charter Public School Association wanted to bridge that gap.

“One of the challenges the charter school community has is based in how much folks know about it,” said Edie Barnard, director of communications for the organization. “We like to invite legislators so they can learn firsthand about the charter school model and see the incredible things happening in these schools.”

So the organization set up a tour for lawmakers of two St. Louis charter schools: Lafayette Preparatory Academy and Gateway Science Academy.

In a colorful room surrounded by books, Sarah Ranney, executive director of LPA, described the school’s mission, current academic performance and financial standing. Her audience included members of the association, a lobbyist and state Rep. George Hruza, R-St. Louis County.

The school has 414 students from kindergarten through eighth grade and an average daily attendance of over 90%.

Two eighth grade students, Mayte and Antonio, told the room what they liked most about their school.

“What I really like about LPA is that it pushes me out of my comfort zone,” Antonio said.

The two students alongside Ranney guided the group on a tour through the school.

The group popped into a fourth grade classroom where students were currently learning about the three branches of government.

“So are you guys the real legislative branch?” one student said.

“Yes, the legislative branch,” Hruza said. “Well, I’m one of 163.”

Hruza said he’s read about charter schools but was curious to visit one to see what they were offering to students.

“The thing is that every kid learns differently,” Hruza said. “So being able to give the children a choice to be able to go to a school that fits best with their learning style, learning ability, family situation … that’s what I’m interested in because I want to make sure all of the kids have the opportunity to succeed.”

A big piece of legislation under consideration in Jefferson City concerns open enrollment, which allows students to attend school in a district they do not live in.

Currently, students are required to attend schools in the district they reside in, unless a district loses its accreditation. In that case, students can enroll in a neighboring, accredited district.

Critics of open enrollment have said that this would draw families out of city districts, like St. Louis Public Schools, which has already seen a decline in enrollment over the past decade.

Public schools, including charter schools, are funded mostly according to the number of students who attend.

Many advocates of traditional public schools also push back against increasing the number of charter schools in the city while the student population continues to dwindle.

Ranney hopes that the students and teachers Hruza met at LPA made an impression.

“I hope that as he thinks about this upcoming legislative session that he can contextualize what he saw and heard today,” Ranney said.

