UMSL gets $8 million grant to fund scholarships for new school of engineering

The University of Missouri–St. Louis received an $8 million grant for its new school of engineering.

The James S. McDonnell Foundation gift will primarily fund scholarships for undergraduate students studying civil, mechanical and electrical engineering at the school starting next fall.

There is a high demand for trained engineers in Missouri, said Lisa Capone, UMSL’s vice chancellor for advancement. The new school aims to fill that need.

“We can do it in a way that is accessible and affordable and really a high-quality education for everyone in this region,” Capone said.

The new school builds on UMSL’s joint engineering program with Washington University, which currently serves more nontraditional students through evening classes.

“We were getting a high volume of calls and inquiries from our community asking for a full-time engineering program,” Capone said. “And so that is certainly what we're delivering on with this new school of engineering, the full-time engineering experience and program.”

The one-time private gift, among the biggest UMSL has ever received, will also fund hiring new faculty and support staff.

“This investment is a down payment on the infrastructure necessary to make sure that people have opportunities to succeed, and that the region succeeds as a result,” said foundation President Jason Purnell in a statement.

By partnering with St. Louis-based industries, UMSL leaders say the new school will boost the local workforce by attracting students who want to study and work in St. Louis.

“UMSL shares the foundation’s vision for a thriving region where inclusive growth helps lead to shared prosperity and enhances the quality of life for all of its citizens,” said UMSL Chancellor Kristin Sobolik. “We believe ensuring our workforce has the skilled engineering talent it needs is critical to its long-term success and vitality.”

UMSL also received $15 million from Missouri’s fiscal 2025 budget to design and build labs and classrooms. The first class of UMSL engineering majors will start next fall.