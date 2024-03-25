Missouri Central Bus Co. ditches SLPS contract after numerous worker issues

Missouri Central School Bus Co., which transports thousands of St. Louis Public School District students to and from school, has terminated its contract with the district and is permanently closing two of its facilities in St. Louis.

School district officials said the contract was supposed to run until June 2025, but the bus company is exercising a clause to terminate the contract at the end of the current school year.

“It is our hope to provide a stable and equitable work environment for the drivers currently working for Missouri Central,” SLPS spokesman George Sells said in an emailed statement. “We want them to continue to transport our students.”

School district officials said the bus company reported that a driver shortage makes it economically unviable to honor the agreement. The school district said in December the bus company threatened to pull out of the contract after demanding an additional $2 million for its services. The company, however, had not met performance goals on staffing and delivering students to school on time for three straight semesters, SLPS officials said.

SLPS said it has been negotiating in good faith with Missouri Central since December to find a way to meet the company’s needs while responsibly managing the taxpayer dollars that are allocated for transportation.

In a letter addressed to St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and the Missouri Office of Workforce Development’s Benefit Program senior specialist Allan Hedrick on Monday, Missouri Central said it first informed the school district of plans to terminate the contract in December.

In the letter, the company said that despite good faith efforts, it’s ending the contract because the two sides were “unable to negotiate mutually agreeable terms.”

“The permanent closing is a direct result of the termination of our contract for the St. Louis Public School transportation services,” the company said in the letter. More than 300 full-time and part-time employees will be laid off, the company said, as it will permanently close two Missouri Central locations in St. Louis on Spring and Hall streets.

The layoffs will impact bus drivers, technicians, office clerks, dispatchers, shop workers, road supervisors and various managers, Missouri Central said.

For two days in late February, nearly 100 bus drivers and mechanics called in sick in protest of alleged racism at the company. Dozens of school bus routes were left uncovered on Feb. 26-27 after a diesel mechanic found a noose near his work station. The incident allegedly occurred after the mechanic had a disagreement with his supervisor about fixing bus brakes — some workers said they’re often instructed to Band-Aid over glaring mechanical issues.

Missouri Central said it hired a third-party investigator to probe the matter, but the company has provided no updates so far. The St. Louis chapter of the NAACP said it is also investigating.

The school district said Missouri Central on March 20 cited the controversy in February as something that provided irreparable harm to its reputation, saying that it could no longer work with SLPS. Five days later, the company told the school district that it had made the decision to notify bus drivers of its plan to terminate the contract, Sells said.

“We [were] given no notice that they are making this public announcement today,” Sells said Monday in a statement.

SLPS confirmed that the bus company has agreed to continue to provide services for the school district through the Camp SLPS summer school period, which ends July 12. District officials say they are now searching for new vendors.

