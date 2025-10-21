Gov. Pritzker says federal shutdown won’t stop Illinois infrastructure improvements

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker touted infrastructure improvements in the Metro East on Monday, saying projects will move forward despite the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Pritzker, along with several key partners and legislators, stood and sat outside Fairmont Village Hall in Fairmont to highlight the $44.8 billion Rebuild Illinois capital plan — the largest of its kind in the state.

The state hasn’t had a multiyear capital plan since 2009, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation , and this current one will improve infrastructure in all 102 counties, Pritzker said.

“It really is a proud moment to be here in Fairmont City and to celebrate unbelievably great progress for Illinois that we've made in rebuilding our infrastructure and creating real, sustainable economic growth across the state,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker on Monday said most federally funded projects won’t be impacted by the government shutdown that has been underway since Oct. 1. The new federal Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act will put an additional $17.8 billion into infrastructure projects funded by Rebuild Illinois.

“Typically, they're private contractors that have either been paid or promised to pay, and then, as long as it's not during the shutdown period, the work should continue," Pritzker said.

So far, Pritzker said the project has helped improve 21,000 miles of roads and more than 800 bridges, along with river ports and early childhood centers, school classrooms, airports, bike lanes, crime labs and rail stations.

“Improvements are underway to major streets and corridors in Fairview Heights, in Granite City and Cahokia Heights and Belleville. They’re projects that are improving congestion and safety,” he said.

The project includes $32 billion for roads and bridges, $13 billion for transit, $3 billion for rail, $1 billion for aviation and nearly $200 million for marine projects. In addition, $400 million will go directly to counties, cities, townships and transit districts to support local infrastructure like street and transit upgrades, as well as bike and pedestrian improvements.

About 90,000 jobs are anticipated to be added each year.

Fairmont City Mayor Michael Suarez said the economic boost is exactly what his city and the state needs.

“This is just a prime example of what it takes,” Suarez said. “It takes everyone to push, pull in the right direction. And this is another way that we're seeing that promises to the residents, promises to the people, (and) that the community comes first.”

National Guard

After President Donald Trump recently suggested sending armed forces and ordered troops to go to several cities across the U.S., Pritzker said Monday he’s not sure how the U.S. Supreme Court will rule on deploying the National Guard to Illinois.

According to the Trump administration, the National Guard is needed to combat crime , quell protests and safeguard ICE facilities in the Chicago area.

Pritzker noted that the courts have previously ruled against such actions.

“Every reading that I've heard of by attorneys, by people who are constitutional experts and so on, understand that the laws really prohibit calling the National Guard in to do anything other than to protect federal lands and not to fight crime,” Pritzker said. “I don't know what the result of the Supreme Court will be, but I have to say every court along the way now has ruled the same, and they've ruled that the president does not have the ability to call National Guard or military troops of any sort into our cities, into our states, and shouldn't.”

The Trump administration’s request to the Supreme Court was made Friday. Justices have yet to announce if or when they will take up the request.