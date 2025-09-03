Spire gas rates will go up 10% this fall after Missouri regulators approve increase

Spire customers in St. Louis can expect their natural gas rates to rise by roughly 10% starting in October.

The Missouri Public Service Commission on Wednesday allowed Spire Missouri to raise its rates ahead of the winter season after a lengthy case that started last year.

The commission approved the agreement for Spire to increase rates by $210 million in total — $79.5 million less than Spire’s original request of $289.5 million.

According to a press release from Spire, the average Spire Missouri residential customer’s bill in eastern Missouri will increase by 10%, or roughly $8.21 per month.

“These increases are to Spire’s cost of service to recover investments to upgrade infrastructure and ensure we are able to continue safely delivering reliable natural gas service to our customers,” Spire said in a statement.

The new rates go into effect on Oct. 24.

The original rate increase would have increased rates by about 15%, or roughly $13.87 a month.

A Spire spokesperson said the overall effect on bills will be lower than last year because the cost of natural gas is decreasing.

The commission regulates several investor-owned service companies like Ameren and Spire.

