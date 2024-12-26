St. Louis Area Diaper Bank calls for donations as demand grows with rising costs

Diapers are in short supply at the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank as demand is growing

The local nonprofit works with 75 partner organizations, including St. Louis City and County libraries, to distribute diapers free of charge to help ease the burden of families in need. But this year, the diaper bank is feeling the strain as more families reach out for assistance.

“There are times when we don’t have enough diapers in our warehouse to fulfill their orders that they put in every week,” said Muriel Smith, the executive director of the diaper bank.

The price of diapers has risen 10-20% depending on the brand since the pandemic Smith said. She adds that the odds are already stacked against low income families. In Missouri, diapers are taxed as a luxury item.

“[It makes] them even more expensive for families,” Smith said. “Especially for families that are already struggling to afford the basics in life to afford to buy those diapers that they really need for their children.”

Those same families are not allowed to buy diapers using food stamps or other federal or state assistance programs. Annually, the diaper bank distributes more than 3 million diapers to families throughout the region.