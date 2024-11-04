Quincy lands Amazon ‘last-mile’ facility

Quincy is the latest community in the region to land a last-mile facility for the world’s largest online retailer.

Last-mile warehouses and distribution centers are the final stops in Amazon’s transportation network before packages are delivered to customers’ doorstops.

Construction is expected to begin in the coming weeks on Quincy’s new, 59,000-square foot last-mile facility on Wismann Lane.

“The opportunities this project will provide to our construction and other building services will be significant, and will benefit our local economy while also leading to additional employment opportunities to support Amazon’s services in our region,” said Mayor Mike Troup at a press conference Monday morning at the city hall.

Kyle Moore, president of the Great River Economic Development Foundation, said the new facility demonstrates Quincy’s continued standing as a logistics hub for the tri states area.

“Amazon’s new distribution center will not only provide expedited service to our area, but lifelong career opportunities with competitive pay and benefits for our local workforce,” Moore said. “So we're very excited about this.”

Moore also shared a statement from Amazon thanking the city and GREDF. The company has not announced how many jobs are coming to Quincy, but pledged it would be a significant number.

Quincy is the second community in the region to get such a center this year. In March, Burlington economic development officials announced an Amazon last-mile facility would open in the former Dura Plastics factory.

Amazon employees in customer fulfillment and transportation typically make between $17 and $28 dollars an hour.

