Boeing acquires St. Louis facility that makes parts for its fighter jets

Aerospace company Boeing announced Friday it reached a deal to take over the operations of GKN Aerospace St. Louis, which manufactures parts for Boeing's F/A-18 and F-15 programs.

The agreement among Boeing, GKN and its parent company, Melrose Industries, immediately transitions the latter’s local operations to Boeing. It also includes Boeing hiring the roughly 550-person GKN workforce based in St. Louis.

“This is a win-win-win for those employees, Boeing, and the broader St. Louis community,” said Steve Parker, senior vice president and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space and Security, in a statement. “This agreement allows us to not only deliver for our customers, but also gives the highly skilled GKN workforce the opportunity to bring their immense talents to bear in support of the warfighter and the St. Louis defense and aerospace industry.”

Local business leaders cheered the move, saying it preserves union jobs and helps the region’s advanced manufacturing sector.

“This is a great win for Boeing as well as GKN St. Louis and their 550 employees,” said Greater St. Louis CEO Jason Hall in a statement. “This announcement continues our economic momentum as we look forward to Boeing’s $1.8 billion expansion at the airport.”