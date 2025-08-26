Taylor Swift gets engaged to Missouri's own Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged after two years of dating — and that doesn’t look like a paper ring.
The pair announced their engagement Tuesday in a joint Instagram post featuring a stunningly large diamond ring and a flowering garden.
“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Swift and Kelce shared.
Swift has become a frequent fixture at Chief games since making her relationship with tight end Kelce public in September 2023. The announcement follows another big one she made on the New Heights podcast, introducing her next album, “The Life of a Showgirl.”
On the show, she shared how the podcast sparked their relationship when Kelce spoke about how he failed to give her a friendship bracelet at her Kansas City stop during the Eras tour, calling it a “wild romantic gesture.”
“I’ve been writing songs about wanting this to happen to me since I was a teenager,” Swift said.