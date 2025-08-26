© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Taylor Swift gets engaged to Missouri's own Travis Kelce

KCUR | By Jodi Fortino
Published August 26, 2025 at 12:57 PM CDT
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop-star Taylor Swift announced their engagement on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.
Taylor Swift
/
via Instagram
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop-star Taylor Swift announced their engagement on Tuesday.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged after two years of dating — and that doesn’t look like a paper ring.

The pair announced their engagement Tuesday in a joint Instagram post featuring a stunningly large diamond ring and a flowering garden.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Swift and Kelce shared.

Swift has become a frequent fixture at Chief games since making her relationship with tight end Kelce public in September 2023. The announcement follows another big one she made on the New Heights podcast, introducing her next album, “The Life of a Showgirl.”

On the show, she shared how the podcast sparked their relationship when Kelce spoke about how he failed to give her a friendship bracelet at her Kansas City stop during the Eras tour, calling it a “wild romantic gesture.”

“I’ve been writing songs about wanting this to happen to me since I was a teenager,” Swift said.
Tags
Culture & History Top StoriesTaylor SwiftKansas City Chiefs
Jodi Fortino
As KCUR’s education reporter, I cover how the economy, housing and school funding shape kids' education. I’ll meet teachers, students and their families where they are — late night board meetings, in the classroom or in their homes — to break down the big decisions and cover what matters most to you. You can reach me at jodifortino@kcur.org.
See stories by Jodi Fortino
Related Content