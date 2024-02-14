Cards, hugs and harmony: Valentine's Day festivities spread throughout Metro East
BREESE, Ill. — Willie Kohlenberger, of Murphysboro, Illinois, started singing in the seventh grade.
The 71-year-old remembers the first few songs he learned when he joined a barbershop chorus decades ago — Harry Wood’s 1927 tune, “Side by Side” and “California Here I Come” written by Bud DeSylva, Joseph Meyer and Al Jolson.
Kohlenberger has carried his love of singing throughout his life, and most recently as one of the baritones in the Belleville-based Sounds of Harmony Barbershop Chorus.
Barbershop is a style of music sung by four voices without any musical accompaniment and has strong roots in African American spiritual and folk songs, with improvised harmonies, which were then later adopted by minstrel performers. Today, the traditions of the music are preserved by the Barbershop Harmony Society and local groups like the Sounds of Harmony Barbershop Chorus.
While the members perform concerts throughout the year, one of their biggest staples is the singing valentines that takes them across the St. Louis region — a tradition of roughly 25 years. “Everybody else sends cards, candy, gifts, and stuff like that,” Kohlenberger said. “We got live-beings singing songs for you that [are] from the heart.”
After their first few gigs, the self-described “disorganized quartet” stops at a park to serenade a friend’s daughter-in-law through a video call. Whether through video call or in person, the ensemble’s members say the long miles they put in are worth it to catch a smile from their recipients.
“We get to sing for people, that's a great thing,” said the group’s musical director, Doug Brooks, 62, of Florissant. “We love singing for each other and just singing for the enjoyment of it, but you know it's really fun if we can sing for other people.”
After cramming back into the group’s SUV, they stopped in Damiansville to sing to Bernice Toennies, 71, at her home. Admittedly, Toennies was a little surprised as her friend, Dennis, had texted her to be on the lookout for visitors right before the group showed up.
Toennies and Dennis both recently lost their spouses to cancer and said they are starting to “hang out” with others again. They understand what the other has gone through and want to support one another. Toenies says Dennis is a great listener, which is probably what spurred sending the singing telegram.
“It was a bit awkward having them and not expecting it,” said Toennies, who was also celebrating her birthday. “But it was a kind gesture. It’s a memory I’m going to keep and treasure.”
See photos from St. Louis Public Radio photojournalist Eric Lee and interim Digital Editor Brian Munoz below: