Cards, hugs and harmony: Valentine's Day festivities spread throughout Metro East

BREESE, Ill. — Willie Kohlenberger, of Murphysboro, Illinois, started singing in the seventh grade.

The 71-year-old remembers the first few songs he learned when he joined a barbershop chorus decades ago — Harry Wood’s 1927 tune, “Side by Side” and “California Here I Come” written by Bud DeSylva, Joseph Meyer and Al Jolson.

Kohlenberger has carried his love of singing throughout his life, and most recently as one of the baritones in the Belleville-based Sounds of Harmony Barbershop Chorus.

Barbershop is a style of music sung by four voices without any musical accompaniment and has strong roots in African American spiritual and folk songs, with improvised harmonies, which were then later adopted by minstrel performers. Today, the traditions of the music are preserved by the Barbershop Harmony Society and local groups like the Sounds of Harmony Barbershop Chorus.

While the members perform concerts throughout the year, one of their biggest staples is the singing valentines that takes them across the St. Louis region — a tradition of roughly 25 years. “Everybody else sends cards, candy, gifts, and stuff like that,” Kohlenberger said. “We got live-beings singing songs for you that [are] from the heart.”

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Bill Rathmann, 62, of Germantown, holds the phone of Brad Stufflebam, 74, as they sing during a video call with Megan, Stufflebam’s daughter-in-law, on Wednesday at City Park in New Baden.

After their first few gigs, the self-described “disorganized quartet” stops at a park to serenade a friend’s daughter-in-law through a video call. Whether through video call or in person, the ensemble’s members say the long miles they put in are worth it to catch a smile from their recipients.

“We get to sing for people, that's a great thing,” said the group’s musical director, Doug Brooks, 62, of Florissant. “We love singing for each other and just singing for the enjoyment of it, but you know it's really fun if we can sing for other people.”

After cramming back into the group’s SUV, they stopped in Damiansville to sing to Bernice Toennies, 71, at her home. Admittedly, Toennies was a little surprised as her friend, Dennis, had texted her to be on the lookout for visitors right before the group showed up.

Toennies and Dennis both recently lost their spouses to cancer and said they are starting to “hang out” with others again. They understand what the other has gone through and want to support one another. Toenies says Dennis is a great listener, which is probably what spurred sending the singing telegram.

“It was a bit awkward having them and not expecting it,” said Toennies, who was also celebrating her birthday. “But it was a kind gesture. It’s a memory I’m going to keep and treasure.”

See photos from St. Louis Public Radio photojournalist Eric Lee and interim Digital Editor Brian Munoz below:

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Members of Sounds of Harmony Barbershop Chorus, performing as a quartet, arrive to sing to a recipient on Wednesday at Berkemann's Baker's Dozen in New Baden.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio From left: Bill Heine, 61; Doug Brooks, 62, and Bill Rathmann, 62, sing their starting pitch as Willie Kohlenberger, 71, right, gives a note on a pitch pipe on Wednesday at Berkemann's Baker's Dozen in New Baden. The group traversed the Metro East to deliver singing telegrams on Valentine’s Day.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Staff members at Berkemann's Baker's Dozen watch as Sounds of Harmony Barbershop Chorus performs on Wednesday in New Baden.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Willie Kohlenberger, 71, of Murphysboro, hands Barb Drummond, 67, of New Baden, a card before performing as a quartet with members Sounds of Harmony Barbershop Chorus on Wednesday at Berkemann's Baker's Dozen in New Baden.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Bernice Toennies, 71, holds out a text from her friend, Dennis, alerting her that the members Sounds of Harmony Barbershop Chorus were soon arriving on Wednesday in Damiansville.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio Doug Brooks, 62, shakes hands with Bernice Toennies, 71, after performing on Wednesday at Toennies’ home in Damiansville.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Barbara Macklind, 70, left, reacts as Nathan Reed Jr., 59, embraces Illinois state Sen. Chris Belt, D-Swansea, while passing out Valentine’s Day cards on Wednesday during a celebration at BRIA of Cahokia in Cahokia Heights. Illinoisans were encouraged to write cards marking the holiday to the state’s senior citizens and were later hand-delivered by legislators.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Dorris Flowers, a CNA with BRIA of Cahokia, reads a Valentine’s Day card given to John Tucker, 83, on Wednesday during a Valentine’s Day celebration at the assisted living facility in Cahokia Heights.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio A stack of Valentine’s Day cards on Wednesday during a celebration for the holiday at BRIA of Cahokia in Cahokia Heights

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Illinois State Sen. Chris Belt, D-Swansea, passes a Valentine’s Day card to Emmett Rogers, 99, on Wednesday during a celebration at BRIA of Cahokia in Cahokia Heights.