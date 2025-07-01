Free 4 All music festival will fill 10 St. Louis venues for one September weekend

A new music festival is headed for Grand Center in St. Louis. Organizers liken the locally focused event to an opening act for Music at the Intersection , the three-day festival now headed toward its fifth year.

Free 4 All will feature 100 bands across 10 venues on Sept. 6 and 7. Organizers expect 4,000 attendees. MATI begins Sept. 12.

“It’s meant to feel like an event — the Super Bowl of local concerts,” said cultural journalist and former KDHX DJ Joseph Hess. “A holiday that celebrates local music just seems to make sense, and I know how to do it.”

While MATI offers a mix of national headliners , local artists who’ve had success touring nationally and St. Louis artists with less of a foothold in the music industry, Free 4 All will be all local artists.

Hess and co-organizer Michael Landau, co-founder of Phat Buddha Productions recording studio, are looking for artists who’ve recorded at least some of their music and have experience playing live — but they hope attendees of the music showcase will discover local artists who have a lower profile or play gigs infrequently.

Interested artists may apply to perform at Free 4 All online.

“One goal is to allow bands that may have not had a platform to have a platform. Another is to allow audiences to discover these bands that they may not have known and to develop that connection,” Landau said.

Kranzberg Arts Foundation , which produces MATI, is donating use of many of its venues — including the Dark Room , two performance spaces at .ZACK , Sophie’s Artist Lounge , the Big Top , Hi Low and The Key , a burger joint and music venue that Kranzberg had been planning to launch with a soft opening during MATI. Free 4 All producers will also stage performances at Strauss Park and Urban Chestnut’s Midtown location .

Hess was a booker for the music festival that the Riverfront Times produced for 18 years, ending in 2019 .

“I’ve had strangers reach out to me year after year, asking me if I know of any event like that. I assumed that someone else would pop up with a similar kind of concept. To me, a gigantic, musically diverse, all-local music festival is a no-brainer,” Hess added.