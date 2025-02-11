St. Louis Symphony sets date for return to Powell Hall after 2-year renovation

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra ’s Grand Center home Powell Hall will reopen on Sept. 19 after a two-year, $140 million renovation — though most orchestra fans will need to wait just a little longer to explore the newly renovated and expanded landmark.

Music Director Stéphane Denève will lead a private concert at Powell Hall on Sept. 19 for the SLSO’s “neighbors and community partners,” followed by a fundraising gala the next night, according to a statement released Tuesday.

The first subscription concerts will follow for three days beginning Sept. 26. That weekend, Denève will lead the SLSO through works by Aaron Copland and Joan Towe, a world premiere fanfare by James Lee III and the world premiere of Kevin Puts’ “House of Tomorrow,” with a text based on the poetry of Kahlil Gibran.

The public is invited to a free day of music on Nov. 8. Details will be announced later.

“The musicians of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra are thrilled to return to our beloved Powell Hall for a season full of orchestral fireworks,” said Bjorn Ranheim and Chris Tantillo, co-chairs of the orchestra’s musician council, in the statement.

The centerpiece of the 64,000-square-foot expansion will be the new Jack C. Taylor Music Center, which will include space for rehearsals, education programs and community gatherings.

Powell Hall opened in 1925 as a home for vaudeville performances and films. It became the full-time home of the SLSO in 1968.

The 2025-26 season will include two SLSO co-commissions plus three other world premieres, an orchestral take on the works of Chuck Berry in October and other special events.

