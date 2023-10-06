© 2023 St. Louis Public Radio
Grants help St. Louis kids learn to flip, fling and fly at city rec centers

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rachel Lippmann
Published October 6, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT
A young Black girl in a yellow t-shirt and black and white floral shorts does the splits and laughs while looking up at a kneeling White woman with long brown hair in a ponytail, wearing all black. The are in a gymnasium.
Tristen Rouse
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Carlie Jefferson laughs as she falls into a splits in front of Amy Antenhill on Tuesday at the 12th and Park Rec Center in the LaSalle Park neighborhood of St. Louis. The weekly circus class teaches skills like tumbling to kids.

Kids in some St. Louis neighborhoods are getting the chance to learn circus skills, thanks to a partnership among local foundations, the city parks department, and Circus Harmony.

The local social circus first hosted classes at the Tandy Recreation Center in the city’s The Ville neighborhood as part of a project exploring art and architecture in city parks. Over the summer, they expanded to week-long camps at seven centers, including Tandy.

Now, with funding from the Missouri Arts Council, the classes are held every week at Tandy and four other centers, with the hopes of eventually resuming classes at all seven.

“Most of the programs at rec centers are competitive sports,” said Jessica Hentoff, Circus Harmony’s founder and artistic executive director. “There’s not a lot of creative arts-oriented activities, not a lot of performing arts activities.”

The classes are similar to those offered at the Circus’ home ring at the City Museum, Hentoff said, but are in locations that are easier for kids in more neighborhoods to reach.

A White woman with long brown hair tied into a ponytail, smiles while pointing off camera. She is helping three young Black girls, who have formed a pyramid with their bodies.
Tristen Rouse
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Clockwise from top: Coach Amy Antenhill tells Carlie Jefferson, Brooklyn Collier and Kemora Barnes to smile for a picture while they forma pyramid on Tuesday at the 12th and Park Rec Center in the LaSalle Park neighborhood of St. Louis.

“Public transportation being what it is in St. Louis, it's not easy for everyone to get to us,” she said.

On a recent Tuesday night at the 12th and Park recreation center in the LaSalle Park neighborhood, Frankie Watson led a group of kids through a hula hoop routine. On a blue mat nearby, Amy Anthenill helped another group perfect their somersaults.

The somersaults were the best part of the night for 8-year-old Brooklyn Collier. She had big plans for her newfound skills.

“When people are going to have a birthday party, and they have nobody to perform, I can perform for them,” she said.

Carlie Jefferson, 5, did her first cartwheel, and said she planned to cartwheel everywhere, though not at school.

The night ended with Hentoff, Anthenill and Watson helping the eight kids in attendance build a three-level pyramid. Though it took a few tries, they eventually nailed it.

“When we got it, I felt really good and really powerful,” Collier said.

Monica Dixon, 10, said learning how to do stunts like pyramids will help her in other settings.

“In school we have to work together with each other for, like, group projects and stuff like that, and it teaches me how to work together with all my other people that's in Circus Harmony,” she said.

The Arts Council grant covers the cost for two years. Henthoff hopes to be able to make the program permanent.

See more from photojournalist Tristen Rouse below:

A Black woman, wearing all black and who has red streaks in her hair, raises her arms to each side and stands tilted to her right. In her down hand, she is holding a red hula hoop. Behind her, two young Black girls copy her pose.
Tristen Rouse
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Frankie Watson, center, teaches Monica Dixon, left, and Ivy Robertson a dance routine involving a hula hoop on Tuesday at the 12th and Park Rec Center in the LaSalle Park neighborhood of St. Louis.
The hands of three young Black girls are seen on a blue gymnastics mat.
Tristen Rouse
/
St. Louis Public Radio
From left: Demi Browder, Payton Leachman and Monica Dixon lock their elbows to form the base of a pyramid on Tuesday at the 12th and Park Rec Center in the LaSalle Park neighborhood of St. Louis.
Four young Black girls smile while forming the base of a pyramid. On top of them, but mostly out of frame, three other children climb onto their backs.
Tristen Rouse
/
St. Louis Public Radio
From left: Demi Browder, Payton Leachman, Monica Dixon and Ivy Robertson form the base of a pyramid on Tuesday at the 12th and Park Rec Center in the LaSalle Park neighborhood of St. Louis.
Two young Black girls — one wearing pink sweatpants and a pink top, with a yellow band holding up her braided hair, the other in a blue and green romper with a yellow headband — tumble past each other. They are in a gymnasium.
Tristen Rouse
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Brooklyn Collier, left, and Kemora Barnes tumble past each other on Tuesday at the 12th and Park Rec Center in the LaSalle Park neighborhood of St. Louis.
With the help of two adults, a group of children form a pyramid, smiling for a camera that is out of frame. In front of the pyramid, one child does the splits. Behind them, another child sits and observes.
Tristen Rouse
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Under the guidance of coaches Frankie Watson and Amy Antenhill, the kids form a pyramid and pose for a photograph on Tuesday at the 12th and Park Rec Center in the LaSalle Park neighborhood of St. Louis.
A young Black girl, wearing a white polo, khaki pants and whose braided hair is done up on top of her head, holds a purple hula hoop.
Tristen Rouse
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Demi Browder pauses during a break in a dance routine involving a hula hoop on Tuesday at the 12th and Park Rec Center in the LaSalle Park neighborhood of St. Louis.

Rachel Lippmann
Rachel is the justice correspondent at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Rachel Lippmann

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

