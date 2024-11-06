Jenna Redel reelected as Boone County treasurer

Democratic incumbent Jenna Redel won reelection as Boone County treasurer against Republican challenger Dustin Stanton. She was first elected to the office in 2022.

“It really was a wonderful experience in part because I do have that tendency just to put my head down and get to work on something,” Redel said while awaiting the results. “(This campaign) forced me to stop and sort of take stock of what we’ve been able to accomplish in the last two years.”

Redel’s daughter and parents joined her at a watch party with other Democrats at the Tiger Hotel to await the results. Redel stood next to her daughter as updated results were read out during the night.

With all precincts reporting, 52.9% of voters voted for Redel, compared to the 47.1% who voted for Stanton. The results from the Boone County elections office were unofficial.

Redel was the director of human resources and risk management for Boone County for nine years before being elected county treasurer.

“I’ve really focused since I came in on transparency and accountability,” Redel said while awaiting the results. “I manage a portfolio of about $200 million of other people’s (tax dollars) and before I came into office no one outside the office knew what I did... I’m trying to bring a lot of sunshine into that (role).”

Redel started her career as a hospital advocate for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. After graduating college, Redel became a police officer for the University of Missouri. After five years of service and two as the university’s peer advisory counsel coordinator, she became an assistant Missouri attorney general, a job she held for six years.

