STLPR wants to hear your 10-year reflections on the Ferguson uprising

Earlier this year, St. Louis Public Radio began hosting a series of community listening sessions in the region to help inform our coverage leading up to the 10-year anniversary of Michael Brown Jr. being fatally shot by a Ferguson police officer.

The killing sparked waves of unrest, activism and demands for reform both locally and nationally.

Lara Hamdan / St. Louis Public Radio STLPR's Brian Munoz and Chad Davis talk with residents at a listening session on Feb. 29, 2024, at the Hive Cafe in Ferguson, Mo.

STLPR journalists want to talk with you about changes you have (or haven’t) seen in our region in the decade since the Ferguson uprising began.

We hope you’ll join us at one of our next community meetups to share your thoughts about equity, race relations, policing and progress in the St. Louis area.

So far, listeners have joined us for listening sessions at the Latte Lounge in Florissant, the Foundry Bakery in Maryland Heights and Hive Cafe in Ferguson.

Keep an eye out on our Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to see when our next listening session will take place. And because we know conversations go better with a drink or snack in hand — the tab is on us.

If you’re not able to join us in person for these events, consider filling out our survey below to help inform our coverage throughout the year.