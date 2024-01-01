STLPR Award-Winning Stories, Overall Excellence
In 2024 St. Louis Public Radio won a Regional Murrow Award for Overall Excellence.
Its entry included the following stories:
Since the 2018-19 school year, the Hazelwood School District has sharply increased its rate of investigating student residency eightfold, deploying a team of employees who can use intrusive tactics.
Only 16 investigators are looking into child abuse and neglect claims in St. Louis and St. Louis County. The head of the Missouri Children’s Division says that number should be closer to 60.
As students came back to the building for in-person classes, one student processed what happened and what she needs to move forward.
Facing a move by the Missouri attorney general to oust her, a contempt of court charge and increasing public and legislative pressure, Gardner announced Thursday that she will resign effective June 1.
The STL Welcome Kit gives you the information you need to understand and explore the St. Louis region.