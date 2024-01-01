STLPR Award-Winning Digital Coverage
In 2024 STLPR won a Murrow Award for its Digital Coverage.
Winning entries included the following stories as well as these Instagram reels.
-
The STL Welcome Kit gives you the information you need to understand and explore the St. Louis region.
-
Since the 2018-19 school year, the Hazelwood School District has sharply increased its rate of investigating student residency eightfold, deploying a team of employees who can use intrusive tactics.
-
St. Louis officials early Tuesday morning called off an attempt to disband an encampment of people who have been sleeping in tents outside Mayor Tishaura Jones’ office window at City Hall for months.
-
Jamon Greenwood Jr., 10, and Tremell Kellys, 11, were new to the world of soap box car racing. Both left Sunday's derby, a beloved tradition in the Hill neighborhood of St. Louis, with a new passion. One left with a trophy.