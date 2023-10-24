‘St. Louis on the Air’ introduces ‘Politically Speaking Hour'

Politics Correspondent Jason Rosenbaum to host full hour of local and state politics and listener engagement, debuting Friday, Oct. 27

St. Louis Public Radio will leverage the long-running success of its Politically Speaking podcast into a new political hour on St. Louis on the Air, the station’s flagship talk show for more than 25 years. The Politically Speaking Hour on St. Louis on the Air will run select Fridays each month and offer a dynamic platform for STLPR’s journalists to interact with local newsmakers, listeners, and each other.

Hosted by St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum, each episode will showcase the newsroom’s deep expertise on local issues, and offer decision-makers a platform while holding them accountable.

“The best way to break dysfunction in local and state government is for people to be armed with knowledge of how it works,” Rosenbaum said. “The Politically Speaking Hour on St. Louis on the Air will be a definitive platform to make Missouri, Illinois, and St. Louis area politics and governance understandable. We’ll challenge elected officials and shine a light on complex issues. And we’ll provide a forum for people to add their perspectives on the issues that matter — and steer decisionmakers toward the changes we need in our communities.”

As a nonpartisan program, the Politically Speaking Hour on St. Louis on the Air fills a void in the local media market and will counter misinformation with facts.

“This civic-minded show will engage STLPR’s audience in meaningful ways, helping explain how government works and highlighting how people are affected by the decisions that people in power make,” explained St. Louis on the Air executive producer Alex Heuer. “Our newsroom has deep expertise and I’m thrilled to add this show to the St. Louis on the Air line-up.”

Send your questions about local politics

Answering listener questions about politics and government will be a regular feature of this show. You can send queries to jrosenbaum@stlpr.org — or send a message to Rosenbaum via Instagram. Tune in for the live show at noon at stlonair.show or catch the rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

