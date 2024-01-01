Ted Gest oversees the daily news digest “Crime and Justice News,” and reports on criminal justice developments in Washington D.C. and elsewhere. Gest covered the White House, the Justice Department, the Supreme Court and legal/justice news during a 24-year career at U.S. News & World Report.

He is president of Criminal Justice Journalists, the nation’s only association of criminal justice reporters, which he co-founded in 1997. From September 2011 through March 2015, he served as a public information officer for the Washington, D.C., Attorney General.

Gest began his career at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (his native city). A former coordinator of the Council of National Journalism Organizations (2003-2006), he has been cited by the National Council on Crime and Delinquency and won an American Bar Association Silver Gavel Award. He is the author of Crime and Politics (Oxford University Press, 2001) and co-editor of Inside the Upheaval of Journalism (Peter Lang, 2020).

He was a founding partner of John Jay College’s Center on Media, Crime and Justice. Gest is a graduate of Oberlin College and the Graduate School of Journalism at Columbia University. He serves as a juror for the annual John Jay/Harry Frank Guggenheim Awards for Excellence in Criminal Justice Reporting. He lives in Washington, D.C. with his wife.

