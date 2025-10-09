‘Spooky America’ takes young readers on a haunted tour of St. Charles

Nicki Jacobsmeyer was a curious kid. When she was growing up in St. Charles, she would often ask questions at the shops and restaurants on the city’s historic Main Street.

“[I] started falling in love with the history of St Charles,” Jacobsmeyer said. “It just always kind of piqued my interest.”

Years later, Jacobsmeyer returned to her hometown with the same curiosity. Her new book, " Spooky America: The Ghostly Tales of St. Charles ," is a walking tour through haunted locations in the city for readers ages 8 through 12. But she said people of all ages can enjoy the book.

The book’s 13 chapters feature locations like the nationally renowned Grandma’s Cookies and the Lewis and Clark Boathouse and Museum — and all the tales she tells are based on research and interviews with business owners.

“I would be taken up into the attic or into the rooms where certain things have happened,” Jacobsmeyer said. “There's just this energy there that you can totally see something happening.”

In Chapter 6, Jacobsmeyer describes wine bottles repeatedly falling and shattering with no explanation in the wine cellar at the Main House restaurant. She has the security footage of this happening and shares it during her presentations at libraries and bookstores.

“My words cannot give it justice,” she said.

She said the bottles seemed to be shooting off the shelf, but no one was touching them. When the restaurant owner rearranges the shelf, it happens again.

Although it’s full of ghost stories, Jacobsmeyer said she tried to make them age appropriate for middle-grade readers.

“I'm always thrilled when any child looks at this book and wants to read it, especially people that aren't a huge fan of reading,” Jacobsmeyer said. “So I think it's great that it's a way for kids to dive in and read.”

To hear more from Jacobsmeyer about the most haunted locations in St. Charles, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.

Related Event

What: Author Event: Nicki Jacobsmeyer, "Spooky America: The Ghostly Tales of St Charles"

When: 2 p.m. Oct. 11

Where: St. Louis County Library Samuel C. Sachs Branch, 16400 Burkhardt Place, Chesterfield