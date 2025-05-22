Ruby Leigh didn’t think she had any chance to make it onto NBC’s singing competition show, “The Voice.” But that didn’t stop her sister from secretly signing her up for a virtual audition.

“I've been told by many people that ‘The Voice’ has all these people that are scheduled to be on the show already — like, the auditions aren't really that real and there’s a very, very small chance to make it because there's so many talent scouts and agencies getting these people on these shows,” Leigh said. “So I was just kind of like, ‘Oh, there's no point in auditioning.’”

But the teen from Foley, Missouri — population 100, about an hour’s drive northwest of St. Louis — went through with the audition. After several audition rounds, producers invited her to officially compete on the show in 2023.

Her rendition of Patsy Montana’s 1930s country-western hit, “I Want to Be a Cowboy's Sweetheart,” caught the attention of all four celebrity judges. She chose country singer Reba McEntire as her coach and went on to finish as runner-up in the finale.

Since her breakout on national TV, Leigh has performed at the Grand Ole Opry, made a surprise appearance with her favorite rock band, Green Day, and continued a steady schedule of live shows.

Leigh will perform Saturday at the Meramec Music Theatre in Steelville, Missouri, in a show she’s billing as a celebration of her 18th birthday earlier this month. She will also headline the Laclede County Fair in July.

To hear more about Ruby Leigh’s journey on “The Voice,” performing at the Grand Ole Opry and with Green Day, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.

How Missouri teen Ruby Leigh yodeled her way to ‘The Voice’ finale — and rocked with Green Day Listen • 25:53

Related Events

What: Ruby Leigh at the Meramec Music Theatre

When: 6 p.m. May 24

Where: Meramec Music Theatre, Missouri 8, Steelville, MO 65565

What: Ruby Leigh at the Laclede County Fair

When: 6 p.m. July 8

Where: Laclede County Fair, 101 N. Jackson Ave., Lebanon, MO 65536