GOP state Sen. Jil Tracy of Quincy is unimpressed with Pritzker's budget proposal

Like most Illinois Republicans in Springfield, Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, said she’s largely skeptical of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s $52.7 billion proposed budget.

The Democratic governor outlined his proposals on Wednesday to the Illinois General Assembly, which included a blueprint for pension overhaul, funding to take care of newly arriving migrants to Chicago and changes to corporate taxes.

“I've heard many budget speeches over the years, and this was the most disappointing one I've ever heard,” said Tracy, who was first elected to the Illinois House in 2006.

Now in the Senate, Tracy said she and her GOP colleagues took umbrage with the governor’s suggested tax changes.

Pritzker proposed extending an existing corporate cap on the operating losses that businesses can claim to $500,000. Also, he wants to nearly double the tax rate paid by sportsbooks.

“That’s unacceptable to me,” Tracy said during a taping Thursday for The Politically Speaking Hour on St. Louis on The Air.

In all, the two changes would raise $726 million in revenue, according to the governor’s analysis.

Another sticking point for Republicans over the budget negotiations process will be the state’s support for newly arrived migrants in Chicago.

Pritzker earmarked $181.7 million to continue funding the state’s response to the migrant crisis. Another $629 million proposal would continue giving health care benefits to undocumented people 42 and older who would otherwise qualify for Medicaid.

GOP state lawmakers often blame Pritzker and the Democrats for creating the current situation. Specifically, they mentioned when Pritzker signed and lawmakers passed legislation in 2021 that furthered protections for immigrants and refugees.

“It's a crisis of his own making, and the policies that the Democrats have put in place have just bolstered it,” she said.

Exactly what Republicans in either the House or Senate can do with their critiques of the budget is unclear because Democrats hold super majorities in both chambers. Lawmakers will debate the budget over the session, which is scheduled to end in May.

However, some of Wednesday’s proposals are worthy of praise, Tracy said, mainly the governor’s plan to permanently eliminate the state’s 1% grocery tax.

“It’s something that Republicans have talked about over and over in the last few years, as inflation has caused food prices to rise dramatically,” Tracy said. “This is a good thing.”