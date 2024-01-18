© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
90.3 FM WQUB is currently undergoing maintenance. Our engineers are working diligently to resume programming.
Education
St. Louis on the Air

SLU rebrands speech-language pathology program to help meet growing demand

By Alex Heuer
Published January 18, 2024 at 4:14 PM CST
An illustration of speech language therapy.
Courtesy
/
Freepik
Starting this fall, St. Louis University will begin a program that allows students to receive a B.S. and M.S. in speech-language pathology in five years instead of six years.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a growing demand for speech-language pathologists in the coming years. The federal agency estimates there are about 171,000 people who hold that profession and that demand for their services will grow 19% by 2032.

A rebranded St. Louis University program that launches this fall seeks to meet that demand. The program will allow students to graduate with a B.S. and M.S. in speech-language pathology in five years instead of a customary six-year track.

In this episode of St. Louis on the Air, we dive into why there’s a growing demand for speech-language pathologists and how SLU seeks to meet that demand. We also explore some of the latest research involving the profession and discuss the need for pathologists from diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds.

Guests:

  • Dr. Travis Threats, professor and chair of St. Louis University’s Department of Speech, Language and Hearing Sciences. He is a licensed speech-language pathologist who also holds a certificate of clinical competence.
  • Lucy Heller, graduate student in St. Louis University’s Department of Speech, Language and Hearing Sciences. She served as the inspiration for the rebranded program.

Listen to the discussion on Apple Podcast, Spotify or Google Podcast, or by clicking the play button below.

SLU rebrands speech-language pathology program to help meet growing demand

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr. Send questions and comments about this story to talk@stlpr.org

Tags
St. Louis on the Air Speechspeech-language pathologySt. Louis University
