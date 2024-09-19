Ferguson showed what happens when a community comes together to protest power and obtain meaningful change from it, but power doesn’t like to retreat.

What happens to people who feel elite, and untouchable, when the city around them rises up to expose and oppose them? What happens when power takes a different shape — obscuring its nature and staying in its position?

In this episode, we examine a protest story decades before the Ferguson Uprising — the story of those who worked to take down the Veiled Prophet.

