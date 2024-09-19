© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We Live Here Podcast Cover
We Live Here: 10 Years After the Ferguson Uprising

In 1972, an uprising exposed the Veiled Prophet and laid a path for Ferguson's protesters

By Chad Davis,
Danny Wicentowski
Published September 19, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
An illustration of the Veiled Prophet. The Veiled Prophet Organization was an all-male secret society founded in the 1870s in St. Louis, Missouri.
Cristina Fletes-Mach
/
STLPR

Ferguson showed what happens when a community comes together to protest power and obtain meaningful change from it, but power doesn’t like to retreat.

What happens to people who feel elite, and untouchable, when the city around them rises up to expose and oppose them? What happens when power takes a different shape — obscuring its nature and staying in its position?

In this episode, we examine a protest story decades before the Ferguson Uprising — the story of those who worked to take down the Veiled Prophet.

Credits: This episode was produced by Danny Wicentowski and edited by Emily Woodbury. With production assistance from Chad Davis and Ulaa Kuziez. Greg Munteanu did the audio mixing and podcast design. Brian Heffernan provided editorial guidance. Kris Husted is the executive producer. 

Special thanks to Kameel Stanley and Holly Edgell.

The theme music is by Cassie Morgan and remixed by Mvstermind. Additional music provided by Drake Stafford and Kai Engel.

Financial support for this episode comes from the River City Journalism Fund.

We Live Here is a production of St. Louis Public Radio in collaboration with the Midwest Newsroom.

Tags
We Live Here: 10 Years After the Ferguson Uprising Midwest NewsroomWe Live Here: 10 Years after Ferguson
Chad Davis
Chad is a general assignment reporter at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Chad Davis
Danny Wicentowski
Danny Wicentowski is a producer for "St. Louis on the Air."
See stories by Danny Wicentowski