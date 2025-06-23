Missouri state Rep. Marty Joe Murray on why he voted against KC stadium plan

On the latest episode of Politically Speaking, state Rep. Marty Joe Murray talks about his first year in the Missouri General Assembly and his thoughts on the recently completed special session.

Murray said he received more constituent feedback to vote against an incentive package aimed at keeping the Chiefs and Royals in Kansas City than for any other bill during the session.

He represents Missouri’s 78th House District, which takes in parts of downtown St. Louis, Old North St. Louis, Lafayette Square and neighborhoods that encompass the Cherokee Street business district. He was first elected to his seat in 2024.

Here’s what he had to say during the show:



Murray said he’s surprised with how unwilling House Republicans are to compromise. He pointed to how GOP members of the House Budget Committee often come out on the losing end of conference committees, since Republican and Democratic senators team up with Democratic House members on major points of contention.

Murray was a strong supporter of aid for St. Louis tornado victims. But he said with more than $1 billion worth of damage in St. Louis, the state may need to provide more help going forward.

With less federal money expected to come into the state and revenues fairly flat, Murray isn’t sure his colleagues will be able to present a budget that doesn’t result in cuts to state agencies. “If anything, we'll just have to look hard in terms of how do we drive additional revenue to our state,” he said.

Murray holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Southern Illinois University Carbondale and an MBA from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He previously served as the Democratic committeeman for St. Louis’ 7th Ward, a post he won by defeating longtime incumbent Brian Wahby.

After state Rep. Bruce Franks, D-St. Louis, stepped down in 2019, Murray unsuccessfully sought to replace him. He lost to Rasheen Aldridge, who is now the alderman for St. Louis’ 14th Ward. Aldridge ended up endorsing Murray when he successfully ran for the 78th District House seat in 2024.

Murray is a member of the House Budget Committee, one of the main places where House Democrats can make an impact in the GOP-dominated legislative process.

