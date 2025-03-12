Missouri Sen. Steve Roberts details St. Louis state police control compromise

On the latest episode of Politically Speaking, Missouri state Sen. Steve Roberts talked about why Democrats decided to compromise on a measure reestablishing a gubernatorial board overseeing the St. Louis Police Department.

Roberts represents the 5th Senate District, which includes a portion of the city of St. Louis.

He detailed some of the concessions Democrats were able to get from GOP lawmakers on a wide-ranging crime bill, including requiring confirmation by state senators on gubernatorial nominees to the board overseeing the city police department.

Here’s what else Roberts talked about on the program:

He elaborated on his comments last week criticizing Mayor Tishaura Jones over what he called her lack of effectiveness in Jefferson City. Roberts and Jones are bitter political rivals, and Jones’ spokesman disputed the assertion that she didn’t try to stop the police control bill from passing.

With Senate Republicans fighting less among each other this year, Roberts explained how the Democratic Caucus is navigating a more challenging legislative environment than in years past.

He also discussed some of his legislative priorities, including a tax credit program that’s aimed at converting commercial buildings to residential spaces. He said it could help St. Louis leaders redevelop the AT&T Building and the Railway Exchange Building in downtown St. Louis.

Roberts was first elected to the Senate in 2020 and reelected in 2024. He also served for four years in the Missouri House.

In addition to being an attorney, Roberts serves as a captain with the Missouri Air National Guard as the deputy staff judge advocate for the 131st Bomb Wing.

