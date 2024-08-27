Democratic nominee for Missouri Attorney General wants to go after scam callers

The Democrat running to be Missouri’s next Attorney General has a plan to act against scam calls.

Elad Gross said the top complaint that comes to the Missouri Attorney General’s office is the high number of scam calls.

One way Gross wants to act against them is hiring more staff to enforce the state’s Do Not Call list.

Another method is to develop a Missouri Attorney General phone app where constituents can report scam calls and messages to.

“We're collecting evidence as it's happening. It streamlines those prosecutions, and we can send warnings out to the public about the new scams that are out there,” Gross said

For those who wouldn’t want to download an app, Gross said people would be able to report scams through email, calling in or submitting information online.

Gross was a recent guest on the Politically Speaking Podcast. Here’s what else he discussed on the show.

His background in Missouri politics, including why he decided to run again for Attorney General after losing the Democratic primary for the same position in 2020.

Why he believes he can piece together the electorate he needs to win as a Democrat in the state.

How he would enforce and modernize Missouri’s open records law.

His plans to reduce violent crime in the state.

His stance on some of the policy decisions made by current Attorney General Andrew Bailey.

Gross is a Missouri native who is a civil rights and government transparency attorney.