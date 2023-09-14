Aldridge says St. Louis aldermen should send a message to Jefferson City on guns

As a Democrat in the Missouri General Assembly, Rasheen Aldridge usually found himself playing defense against the Republican supermajority.

But that changed in 2023, when he decided to leave the Capitol for City Hall. He was elected to represent the 14th Ward in St. Louis.

“It's not that I didn't enjoy going to the state Capitol,” Aldridge said during an appearance on the Politically Speaking podcast. “But I feel like I can actually effectively get stuff done.”

Though he’s now legislating from about 130 miles east, Jefferson City is not far from Aldridge’s mind as he crafts policies, especially around guns. He is one of several aldermen who will push bills addressing firearms, including a ban on military-style rifles and limits on untraceable firearms known as ghost guns.

“It's about honestly sending a message to Jefferson City that we deserve to have local control around these issues,” he said.

Here’s what else Aldridge hopes to tackle as the board returns from its summer break Friday:

