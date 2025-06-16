Trump is leaving the G7 early to focus on the Middle East

Updated June 16, 2025 at 8:08 PM CDT

CALGARY, Alberta — President Trump is leaving the G7 in Canada early to return to Washington to focus on the conflict in the Middle East, the White House said.

Trade issues had been expected to be a major focus at the summit in the Canadian Rockies. But instead, the Iran-Israel strikes have loomed over the G7 meetings, with leaders discussing a potential joint statement on the conflict.

"I have to be back. It's very important," Trump told reporters after posing for the traditional 'family photo' with the other leaders. "You probably see what I see," Trump said. "I have to be back as soon as I can."

Trump had originally been slated to leave Canada on Tuesday evening, but moved up his departure to Monday night after a working dinner with the G7 leaders, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on social media.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Getty Images President Trump talks to reporters on June 16, 2025, in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, during a 'family photo with G7 leaders (L-R) Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Trump, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The announcement came shortly after Trump posted a dire warning on social media. "Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life," Trump said. "Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!"

Earlier in the day, he met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to wrap up details on the trade deal they announced last month. Trump also met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and they discussed trade issues.

Trump told reporters he had been in "constant touch" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and reiterated that Iran needed to agree to end its nuclear program. Asked whether he wanted to see regime change in Iran, Trump said: "I want to see no nuclear weapon in Iran, and we're well on our way to making sure that happens."

Trump told reporters that Iran has sent messages through intermediaries that it wants to deescalate the conflict with Israel.

"They'd like to talk, but they should have done that before," Trump said.

"They have to make a deal. And it's painful for both parties, but I'd say Iran is not winning this war, and they should talk and they should talk immediately before it's too late," Trump said.

Stefan Kornelius, a spokesman for the German government, told reporters traveling with Trump that other G7 leaders had been trying to craft a joint statement on the Middle East -- but that it would be "up to the American side" to decide whether that statement would come to fruition.

This is a developing story.

