Kehoe names transition director for return of St. Louis police to state control

The chief operating officer of an election technology company will help transition the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department back to state control.

Gov. Mike Kehoe announced Friday that Derek Winters will serve as the transition director as the state-appointed Board of Police Commissioners takes oversight of the department. Winters is a St. Louis native and resident who currently helps run KNOWiNK, a Creve Coeur-based company that sells electronic poll books, ballot printers and election management systems.

He also served on the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners as an appointee of former Gov. Mike Parson. Steele Shippy, an aide to Parson, is also an executive at KNOWiNK.

Winters has a background in sales and financial management but no law enforcement experience. Kehoe said Winters has demonstrated the “accountability, professionalism, and … clear sense of purpose” needed to oversee the transition.

Mayor Cara Spencer said in a statement that she had “full confidence” Winters’ appointment does not take away from the ability of Chief Robert Tracy to command the department.

“While the governor and I disagree on the issue of local control, we share the common goal of a successful SLMPD, and I look forward to meeting with Mr. Winters in the near future,” she said.

Tracy said in a statement that he fully supported the appointment and looked forward to meeting Winters.

“Our priorities remain clear — maintaining public safety, supporting our officers. and continuing to serve the City of St. Louis,” he said.

Kehoe must name the five appointed members of the board by June 24 – Spencer is the sixth member. The transition to state oversight must be completed by July 2026.

