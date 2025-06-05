St. Louis to use Rams money to provide more help to renters displaced by tornado

More support for renters displaced by the May 16 tornado will come from the Rams settlement funding, rather than St. Louis’ reserve funds.

Earlier this week, the budget committee of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen suggested using $1 million in reserves to more than quadruple the number of people who could be helped by the Impacted Tenants Fund. The city’s fiscal oversight board, Estimate and Apportionment, declined to take up that change on Thursday, announcing the plan to use the Rams settlement instead.

“That funding will still exist, just from a different place,” said board President Megan Green, one of E&A’s three members. “When we made that initial amendment in committee, we did not have a Rams bill yet.”

E&A on Thursday adopted all of the other amendments offered to the fiscal 2026 budget. They include an additional $78,000 for the City Emergency Management Agency, which will allow it to hire another staff member and buy more supplies.

