St. Louis Board of Aldermen fast-tracks measures to help tornado victims

A St. Louis Board of Aldermen committee Tuesday unanimously approved measures aimed at assisting tenants and property owners reeling from the May 16 tornado.

The board’s Housing, Urban Development and Zoning Committee approved a measure expanding an existing fund to help displaced tenants to include natural disaster victims.

The committee also backed legislation reducing property tax bills corresponding with when property was uninhabitable.

Mayor Cara Spencer and Board of Aldermen President Megan Green both issued statements supporting these bills. The board will convene on Wednesday and Friday to get the legislation to Spencer’s desk.

Aldermen need to pass the bill regarding property taxes by June 1 in order for it to help people who have tornado-related property damage.

