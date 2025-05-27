© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis Board of Aldermen fast-tracks measures to help tornado victims

St. Louis Public Radio | By Jason Rosenbaum
Published May 27, 2025 at 4:01 PM CDT
A claw-foot bathtub stands relatively unscathed on the destroyed second floor of a home on St. Ferdinand Ave. in the Greater Ville on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 after an EF3 tornado hit the area last Week.
Cristina Fletes-Mach / St. Louis Public Radio
A claw-foot bathtub stands relatively unscathed on the destroyed second floor of a home on St. Ferdinand Avenue in the Greater Ville on May 21 after an EF3 tornado hit the area on May 16.

A St. Louis Board of Aldermen committee Tuesday unanimously approved measures aimed at assisting tenants and property owners reeling from the May 16 tornado.

The board’s Housing, Urban Development and Zoning Committee approved a measure expanding an existing fund to help displaced tenants to include natural disaster victims.

The committee also backed legislation reducing property tax bills corresponding with when property was uninhabitable.

Mayor Cara Spencer and Board of Aldermen President Megan Green both issued statements supporting these bills. The board will convene on Wednesday and Friday to get the legislation to Spencer’s desk.

Aldermen need to pass the bill regarding property taxes by June 1 in order for it to help people who have tornado-related property damage.
Jason Rosenbaum
Jason is the politics correspondent for St. Louis Public Radio.
