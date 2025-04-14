Environmental Protection Agency says it’s speeding up St. Louis radioactive cleanup

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Monday it is speeding up plans to clean up radioactive waste in St. Louis by two years.

T he agency announced Monday it will start excavation for cleanup at the West Lake Landfill in 2027 rather than 2029, cutting nearly two years off a draft timeline from consultants.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin visited sites with radioactive waste in the St. Louis region last month, including Coldwater Creek and the West Lake site.

“Meeting and speaking with the St. Louis community members who have long endured radioactive waste in their community was beyond moving,” Zeldin said in a statement.