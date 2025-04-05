Christian radio station broadcasts signal on KDHX frequency ahead of planned sale

Christian radio K-LOVE for a short time this weekend was broadcasting on community radio station KDHX’s frequency.

St. Louis-area listeners who turned their radio dial to 88.1 FM on Saturday morning could hear K-LOVE’s signature Christian programming content.

By later in the afternoon, KDHX appeared to return to its typical programming, playing 1970s-era secular songs from Iron Butterfly and Quicksilver Messenger Service.

The Tennessee-based K–LOVE is in talks with KDHX to buy the longtime independent radio station’s broadcast license and tower after the local station filed for bankruptcy earlier this year.

The nonprofit Double Helix Corp., which owns KDHX, has signed an agreement with the national chain signaling its intent to sell for at least $4.35 million, but a bankruptcy judge would need to sign off on the sale. Creditors also have time to raise objections to the sale.

It’s unclear why the station was broadcasting K-LOVE programming before the sale has been finalized. Representatives from KDHX could not be reached for comment.

K-LOVE owns hundreds of stations in the U.S.

Listener-supported KDHX for decades aired music from dozens of genres curated by volunteer DJs. The station lost significant support after some volunteer DJs were dismissed and others resigned in 2023.

Earlier this year, KDHX let go all of its volunteer DJs and stopped broadcasting live programming , instead airing previously recorded shows.