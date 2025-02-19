Annie Malone cancels its annual St. Louis May Day Parade because of financial challenges

Annie Malone Children & Family Services announced Wednesday that it has canceled its traditional May Day Parade scheduled for May 18 and will redirect funds to clients who desperately need shelter and food.

“Right now, we have families who can’t afford their next meal or a safe place to sleep,” said Keisha Lee, CEO of Annie Malone Children & Family Services. “We have to make the difficult decision to put their needs first and ensure we are directing as many resources as possible toward providing real, life-changing support.”

Funds from the yearly parade support programming, mental health services and economic opportunities for families in crisis in St. Louis. Most of the organization's funding is tied to specific grants or state and federal contracts, but the parade funds are discretionary.

Officials say that the nation’s economic challenges with rising costs in rent and food have placed more pressure on families, and that the organization needs to support the community by raising funds to strengthen them.

The first May Day parade was held in 1910. Over the years, people cheered for the bands, organizations and cheerleaders as they marched through the Greater Ville neighborhood, but the parade route moved to downtown St. Louis in 2005.

The parade is the organization’s largest fundraiser. But instead of seeking donations through the parade, the organization is asking a million people to donate $136 each to its capital campaign "Annie Malone: 136 Years of Impact — Join Us in Changing Lives.”

The organization plans to resume the parade next year.

“This parade is woven into the fabric of St. Louis — it’s a celebration of our history, our resilience, and our unwavering commitment to each other,” Lee said.

