St. Louis County voters could make it easier for council to oust department heads

St. Louis Public Radio | By Jason Rosenbaum
Published January 21, 2025 at 9:08 PM CST
Paige Mathys speaks in support of a permanent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas during a county council meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024, at the Lawrence K. Roos County Government Building in Clayton. The St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted unanimously on January 12 in support of a ceasefire.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis County Council members, shown last January, could be able to fire department heads or the county counselor with five out of seven votes.

St. Louis County voters could decide later this year whether to empower the county council to fire key members of the county executive’s staff.

Council members voted 6-1 on a ballot measure that would allow the council to oust department heads and the county counselor. Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, D-Maplewood, voted against the measure.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page plans to veto the measure. But there appear to be enough supportive council members to override his objection.

If voters approved the change to the county charter, the council could remove a department director and the county counselor with five out of seven votes. Currently, Clancy is the only member of the council who is considered a Page ally.

Councilwoman Rita Days’ measure originally included a clause that would have allowed the council to remove the county executive, but it was taken out of the proposal.

Assuming council members override Page’s veto, voters will decide on the ballot measure on April 8.
Jason Rosenbaum
Jason is the politics correspondent for St. Louis Public Radio.
