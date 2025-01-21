St. Louis County voters could make it easier for council to oust department heads

St. Louis County voters could decide later this year whether to empower the county council to fire key members of the county executive’s staff.

Council members voted 6-1 on a ballot measure that would allow the council to oust department heads and the county counselor. Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, D-Maplewood, voted against the measure.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page plans to veto the measure. But there appear to be enough supportive council members to override his objection.

If voters approved the change to the county charter, the council could remove a department director and the county counselor with five out of seven votes. Currently, Clancy is the only member of the council who is considered a Page ally.

Councilwoman Rita Days’ measure originally included a clause that would have allowed the council to remove the county executive, but it was taken out of the proposal.

Assuming council members override Page’s veto, voters will decide on the ballot measure on April 8.

