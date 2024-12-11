St. Louis to close rental assistance applications Monday

The City of St. Louis will close applications for its emergency rental assistance program at 8 a.m. Monday after less than two weeks because of high demand.

The program made $3.3 million in federal funding available for one-time payments to help cover back rent and prevent eviction. To qualify, residents must make less than 80% of the area median income – about $83,000 for a family of four – and prove that they are facing a challenge that keeps them from paying rent on time.

Since applications opened Dec. 3, the city has received more than 4,500 requests. If everyone who applied receives assistance, they will get less than $750. A recent report found that in 2022, a person could expect to pay on average more than $1,400 a month for a two-bedroom apartment, although the price does vary by neighborhood.