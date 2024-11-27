Applications for St. Louis emergency rental assistance open Tuesday

St. Louis residents who have fallen behind on their rent and are facing eviction may soon get help from the city to stay in their homes.

Applications for the city’s emergency rental assistance program will open on Tuesday. It makes $3.3 million of federal block grant and coronavirus relief funds available for one-time payments to cover back rent. It does not provide ongoing rental payments.

To be eligible, residents must make less than 80% of the area median income – about $83,000 for a family of four – and prove that they are facing a challenge that keeps them from paying rent on time. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, though emancipated minors who are at least 15 are also eligible.

The payments will only be made if a landlord is participating in the program. The city did not immediately provide a list of those landlords.

