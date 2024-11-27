© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Applications for St. Louis emergency rental assistance open Tuesday

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rachel Lippmann
Published November 27, 2024 at 11:50 AM CST
A banner hangs advertising rentable apartments on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, in Grand Center. According to Rent.com, the median asking price for a rental unit rose nearly 18 percent since last year.
Eric Lee
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The City of St. Louis will open applications on Dec. 3 for its emergency rental assistance program. It will distribute $3.3 million in one-time payments for back rent to help prevent eviction.

St. Louis residents who have fallen behind on their rent and are facing eviction may soon get help from the city to stay in their homes.

Applications for the city’s emergency rental assistance program will open on Tuesday. It makes $3.3 million of federal block grant and coronavirus relief funds available for one-time payments to cover back rent. It does not provide ongoing rental payments.

To be eligible, residents must make less than 80% of the area median income – about $83,000 for a family of four – and prove that they are facing a challenge that keeps them from paying rent on time. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, though emancipated minors who are at least 15 are also eligible.

The payments will only be made if a landlord is participating in the program. The city did not immediately provide a list of those landlords.
Tags
News Briefs Rental AssistanceEvictionsTop Stories
Rachel Lippmann
Rachel is the justice correspondent at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Rachel Lippmann
Related Content