St. Louis rolls out permitting process for short-term rentals like Airbnb

Operators of short-term rentals in the city of St. Louis have until May 6 to get a permit or risk losing their ability to host guests.

Mayor Tishaura Jones announced Wednesday that applications were open for the permits, which are required for platforms like Airbnb and VRBO. They were part of new regulations lawmakers approved last year.

“We heard our community members loud and clear, and now St. Louis is following national best practices in regulating this industry,” Jones said in a statement. “As a city, we can both encourage tourism and ensure that these rental units are not a nuisance in their neighborhoods.”

Every property listed on a platform must have an operating permit, and one person can only be listed on four permits. There are also limits on the percentage of units in a multifamily building that can be used for short-term rentals.

In addition, each property must have a rental agent who can be on location within an hour to address problems. And stays must be two days or longer, in an effort to cut down on or eliminate the renting of properties simply to throw parties.

For their part, platforms are required to delist any property that has its operating permit revoked by the city. They also will not be able to complete any bookings for properties that do not have a permit number.

St. Louis voters on Tuesday authorized a new 3% fee on short-term rentals in an attempt to raise more money for affordable housing.

