ZEISS opens new research and production facility in Chesterfield

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG opened a new high-end research and production facility in Chesterfield on Tuesday, expanding the German-based medical technology company’s ability to make surgical instruments.

The new building adds 64,500 square feet of research and production space, including a certified clean room where the surgical instruments made at the site can be sterilized, packaged and sealed.

ZEISS’ investments in the region follow the company’s 2022 acquisition of two local medical technology companies, Kogent Surgical and Katalyst Surgical.

"The new space will help us to optimize the production processes in Chesterfield by improving material flows – thus increasing our productivity while maintaining our high-quality levels," Hartmut A. Koenig, head of ZEISS Competence Center Chesterfield, said in a statement.

The company has about 160 people working at the facility in Chesterfield and joins others based in Germany investing in the St. Louis region. Earlier this year, Wieland North America committed $500 million to its manufacturing facility in East Alton.

“St. Louis County continues to demonstrate that this is the place for innovative companies to expand their global reach,” said St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.

