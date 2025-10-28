© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
St. Peters man pleads guilty in 2024 crash that killed St. Louis police officer

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rachel Lippmann
Published October 28, 2025 at 9:38 AM CDT
A portrait photo of David Lee in a blue police uniform.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department
St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officer David Lee was killed Sept. 22, 2024 in a vehicle crash on Interstate 70.

A St. Peters man has pleaded guilty in a 2024 crash that killed a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officer.

Ramon Chavez-Rodriguez, 25, lost control of his vehicle on eastbound Interstate 70 near North Grand Avenue around 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2024. The SUV spun and hit SLMPD officer David Lee, who was on the highway responding to another accident. Lee was pinned between two vehicles, then thrown several feet. He died in surgery later that day.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Madeline Connolly will sentence Chavez-Rodriguez at a later date. Under state law, he faces a maximum of 15 years in prison. He was on probation for a 2020 domestic violence conviction at the time of the crash; last month, a judge in St. Charles County revoked his probation and sent him to prison for seven years.

Because he is in the country without legal status, Chavez-Rodriguez is likely to be deported to his native Honduras after serving his time in both cases.

Chavez-Rodriguez had been set to go to trial Oct. 27.

This story will be updated.
Rachel Lippmann
Rachel is the justice correspondent at St. Louis Public Radio.
