Dorian Johnson, witness to Michael Brown’s death, killed in Ferguson

St. Louis Public Radio | By Kavahn Mansouri
Published September 7, 2025 at 6:05 PM CDT
Dorian Johnson sits in a chair wearing a back and shirt at his attorney's office in St. Louis on July 27, 2015.
Danny Wicentowski
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Dorian Johnson, photographed at his attorney's office in St. Louis on July 27, 2015.

The friend who witnessed Michael Brown’s death was shot and killed Sunday morning less than a mile away from where a police officer killed Brown.

The Ferguson Police Department confirmed Dorian Johnson died due to injuries sustained during the shooting that occurred around 8:30 on Sunday morning on the 9600 block of Abaco Court.

The location of the shooting is just 15 minutes away by foot from where Police Officer Darren Wilson shot and killed Brown on Canfield Drive.

Ferguson Police Public Information Officer Patricia Washington said one suspect is in custody in relation to the shooting and a warrant has been submitted to St. Louis County.

She added that earlier rumors that the shooting involved police were not true.

Washington said the investigation into Johnson’s death is ongoing.

Johnson witnessed the fatal shooting of Brown in Aug. 2014. The two were stopped by Wilson for walking in the middle of the street. Jonson spoke at a memorial on the tenth anniversary of Brown’s death last year.

After Brown’s killing, Johnson unsuccessfully filed suit alleging that Wilson illegally stopped and used excessive force on the pair. An appeals court dismissed the suit in 2019.

Posts mourning Johnson filled social media on Sunday.
Kavahn Mansouri
Kavahn Mansouri covers economic development, housing and business at St. Louis Public Radio.
