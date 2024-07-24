St. Louis judge gives warden 6 p.m. deadline to release Christopher Dunn

The warden of the Missouri state prison in Licking has until 6 p.m. Wednesday to release Christopher Dunn from custody, or she will be held in contempt of court.

“If Mr. Dunn is not released this evening by 6 p.m., a show cause order requiring the Warden to appear before the court this week will be issued in order to provide the Warden the opportunity to show cause as to why he should not be held in contempt for disobeying the court’s order,” the docket reads.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Jason Sengheiser made the ruling during a virtual emergency hearing held Wednesday afternoon. The same judge overturned Dunn’s 33-year-old murder conviction on Monday and ordered him to be immediately released from prison.

But as of Wednesday afternoon, Dunn was still in custody.

The South Central Correctional Center in Licking, where Dunn is being held, could not be immediately reached Wednesday evening, and it was not clear if they would adhere to the order. Sengheiser on Wednesday denied Dunn’s motion to strike Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s notice of appeal.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore in February asked the court to vacate Dunn’s 1991 murder conviction in the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Ricco Rogers. He said the evidence shows Dunn was innocent of the murder for which he was convicted.

Bailey opposed Gore’s motion, but Sengheiser ruled the St. Louis prosecutor, “made a clear and convincing showing of actual innocence that undermines the basis for Dunn’s convictions, because in light of the new evidence, no juror, acting reasonably, would have voted to find Dunn guilty of these crimes beyond a reasonable doubt.”

