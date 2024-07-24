© 2024 St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis judge gives warden 6 p.m. deadline to release Christopher Dunn

St. Louis Public Radio | By Lacretia Wimbley
Published July 24, 2024 at 5:27 PM CDT
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore on Tuesday at the Mel Carnahan Courthouse speaks about the ordered release of Christopher Dunn after his conviction was overturned Monday. Dunn remains in custody.
Laurie Skrivan
/
Pool Photo
Christopher Dunn visits with his wife, Kira, left, his son Sequoia, 19, and mother Martha Dunn, at the conclusion of the first day of his hearing to decide whether to vacate his murder conviction last May at the Mel Carnahan Courthouse in downtown St. Louis. Dunn, 52, has maintained his innocence for more than three decades in the 1990 murder of 15-year-old Ricco Rogers in the city's Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

The warden of the Missouri state prison in Licking has until 6 p.m. Wednesday to release Christopher Dunn from custody, or she will be held in contempt of court.

“If Mr. Dunn is not released this evening by 6 p.m., a show cause order requiring the Warden to appear before the court this week will be issued in order to provide the Warden the opportunity to show cause as to why he should not be held in contempt for disobeying the court’s order,” the docket reads.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Jason Sengheiser made the ruling during a virtual emergency hearing held Wednesday afternoon. The same judge overturned Dunn’s 33-year-old murder conviction on Monday and ordered him to be immediately released from prison.

But as of Wednesday afternoon, Dunn was still in custody.

The South Central Correctional Center in Licking, where Dunn is being held, could not be immediately reached Wednesday evening, and it was not clear if they would adhere to the order. Sengheiser on Wednesday denied Dunn’s motion to strike Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s notice of appeal.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore in February asked the court to vacate Dunn’s 1991 murder conviction in the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Ricco Rogers. He said the evidence shows Dunn was innocent of the murder for which he was convicted.

Bailey opposed Gore’s motion, but Sengheiser ruled the St. Louis prosecutor, “made a clear and convincing showing of actual innocence that undermines the basis for Dunn’s convictions, because in light of the new evidence, no juror, acting reasonably, would have voted to find Dunn guilty of these crimes beyond a reasonable doubt.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.
