Police arrest man in November theft of dozens of iPads from St. Louis election board

A St. Louis County man is facing two felony charges in the theft of nearly 40 iPads from the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners.

Prosecutors filed the charges against Marion Dukes, 19, on Sunday. The theft happened in November.

Charging documents say that early in the morning of Nov. 21, Dukes and two others used a key fob belonging to a resident of the lofts at 300 N. Tucker to access warehouse space in the building used by the election board and take the iPads. The theft was captured on surveillance footage.

Elections staff discovered the theft around 7:30 a.m. the same day and reported it to police immediately.

The iPads were only used to check in voters and contained only public information like names and addresses. Officials disabled them as soon as they knew they had been stolen and have since made the warehouse space more difficult to access.

Dukes was arrested after he sold one of the iPads at a Walmart, prosecutors say. An address listed for Dukes in court records belongs to a drop-in for youth experiencing homelessness or who are at risk for other reasons. He’s currently being held without bond.