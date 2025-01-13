This posting will remain open to applications until the position is filled.

St. Louis Public Radio, the region’s award-winning NPR member station, seeks a collaborative, experienced IT professional to manage the organization's computing technology needs. The Support Systems Administrator at St. Louis Public Radio (STLPR) is an information technology position responsible for administering, monitoring and modifying hardware, software, applications, related tools and interfaces for approximately 60 full and part-time staff. The person in this role installs, maintains, troubleshoots and upgrades various STLPR computer software systems and servers, makes recommendations regarding hardware and software acquisitions, assists with computer issues and peripherals including studio automation systems, prepares documentation for and provides user assistance to staff and other stakeholders, and communicates and assists STLPR’s broadcast engineering team as needed.

The Support Systems Administrator plays a key role in the organization as lead contact and liaison to the University of Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL) Information Technology department and its staff.



Key Responsibilities

Research, recommend, procure, install and maintain hardware, including both Dell and Apple computers, and industry-specific software for all departments at STLPR and various broadcast and production-related computer/network systems.

Coordinate information system activity by acting as the liaison for STLPR in communicating with University IT staff, vendors and other appropriate parties.

Act as a technical resource, assisting users in resolving problems with software and implementing solutions; troubleshoot issues and facilitate resolutions.

Work cooperatively with UMSL IT to install, configure and upgrade software; modify and develop applications for all STLPR studio locations as needed and in coordination with STLPR engineering team.

Provide A/V support for regular STLPR meetings and events by becoming proficient in the operation and troubleshooting of projection systems, video conferencing capacities in various rooms and any related hardware and hardware, and creating or maintaining related vendor relationships.

Serve as primary or backup resource for support of many STLPR software systems including: Audition, Sharebuilder, Allegiance traffic systems, Nielsen’s PPM Analysis Tool, computers in broadcast studios, Telos call screening system and other relevant software.

Set up, distribute and troubleshoot audio streams (KWMU-1, Jazz KWMU-2 and Classical KWMU-3); troubleshoot occasional smart speaker issues related to commands and Alexa skills; help set up special news coverage streams.

Respond to security incidents to ensure system integrity; isolate and repair or rebuild compromise solutions in a coordinated manner with UMSL IT.

Collaborate with supervisors and the chief of staff to provide technology support for incoming and outgoing STLPR staff, including submission of University IT requests for computers, security card access, phone services, picking up equipment from UMSL and training new staff on required software, which may include NPR Studio and Grove, Slack, email forwarders, password management tools, Emma, Streamguys and more.

Work cooperatively with University IT to aid in installation and configurations of computers, monitors, network infrastructure and peripherals such as printers, scanners and related hardware.

Provide technical support and oversight of newscast automation technology as related to local newscasts on NPR platforms.

Other duties as assigned.

Supervision Received

The Support Systems Administrator for STLPR is supervised by the Director of Business Administration.



Supervision Exercised

None



Minimum Qualifications

Associate degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience from which comparable knowledge and abilities can be acquired is necessary.

1-2 years of general computer database experience; or an equivalent combination of education and experience sufficient to perform the essential duties of the job as listed above.

Deep understanding of standard desktop software applications, operating systems and hardware, including Apple and Dell computers.

Strong independent time management skills.

Strong verbal and written communication skills for successful interactions with a variety of users.

Strong customer service skills.

Required Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

Knowledge of operating systems, hardware and ancillary devices.

Must be able to physically carry objects up to 40 pounds, such as computer monitors, hard drives, printers, etc.

Must be able to provide technology support to any of the locations operated by St. Louis Public Radio, and be available to be called in or stay after normal business hours to address IT-related issues and emergencies that could impact a 24-hour broadcast operation.

Salary Range

$60,000 - $70,000 annual, commensurate with experience



Other Information

St. Louis Public Radio is a service of the University of Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL), and through UMSL offers comprehensive benefits including health, dental and vision insurance, retirement and wellness programs through the University of Missouri System Total Rewards program . University employees receive discounts at the College of Optometry's Center for Eye Care, discounted passes for the Metrolink and UM System-sponsored programs. Additionally, UMSL staff and their dependents enjoy discounted tuition, and employees have access to a wide array of professional development opportunities.



Application Instructions

St. Louis Public Radio is a service of the University of Missouri - St. Louis. In order to be considered for this position or to view the posting in its entirety, please visit UMSL's employment site and complete an online application. Job ID: 54519. Contact Jess Luther with questions: jluther@stlpr.org .

St. Louis Public Radio committed to building and sustaining an organization that is demographically representative of the St. Louis region we serve. STLPR and UMSL are equal opportunity employers. We enthusiastically welcome members of groups underrepresented in public media to apply.