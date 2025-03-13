Associate Development Director, Membership

This posting will remain open to applications until the position is filled.

St. Louis Public Radio (STLPR), the region’s NPR member station, is looking for a practiced fundraising leader to serve as our next Associate Development Director for Membership. This person will manage all membership operations and non-major gift fundraising initiatives for almost 23,000 member households.

That means we’re looking for a relationship builder in every sense of the phrase. Someone who is an exemplary communicator, especially considering communications involving the cultivation, solicitation and stewardship of donors, would be well-suited for this position. This job also requires ample project management skills, and an ability to organize and prioritize. Further, the Associate Development Director for Membership should have demonstrated success in managing a dynamic and diverse staff, and be an enthusiastic facilitator and collaborator.

With supervision and support from the Chief Development Officer, the Associate Director will manage and develop fundraising staff, ensuring they are properly supported and have the tools they need to do their jobs effectively. We’re seeking out a leader who is committed to equity and an inclusive working environment, and who can clearly articulate their vision of what that looks like in nonprofit fundraising and/or public media. As part of the development department, the Associate Development Director position supports the station’s critical public service journalism mission.

This role manages multiple on-air membership drive campaigns annually, as well as activities that support and drive member retention, including mail, email and telemarketing communications. This position also manages strategies and execution of matching gift, employee giving and vehicle donation programs, including vendor management. The Associate Development Director for Membership is responsible for detailed and technical work, process improvement and contributing to strategy and execution for member retention and communications.

Key Responsibilities

Manage and oversee on-air membership campaigns (4 annually), including writing/editing on-air scripts, writing or editing direct mail copy, and proofing department communications;

Collaborate with marketing department to create communication strategy and ensure that all development communications are consistent with organization's brand standards

Manage renewal process that includes direct mail, email and telemarketing efforts;

Work with Marketing Department and Direct Mail Vendor to create copy, design and strategy for direct mail efforts;

Coordinate production of ad hoc mail and email campaigns and series in support of retention efforts.

Manage designated vendor relationship(s) or collaborate with CDO to assign team members to relevant vendors;

Manage production of ad hoc sustainer communications including EFT conversion solicitations, and various cultivation and retention efforts.

Analyze and distribute regular reports produced by Fundraising Data Manager related to donor activity.

Become proficient in CRM to assist with list creation, segmentation and reports as needed;

Determine strategy and supervise member list exchanges managed by the Development Coordinator for Membership.

Manage STLPR’s vehicle donation, matching gifts and workplace giving programs;

Plan, create, supervise and implement on-air campaigns, direct mail, telemarketing, email and online fundraising, social media efforts, our sustaining member program, matching gifts, volunteers, database and other membership projects;

Supervise the management of the fundraising database, including ensuring best practices are being followed, data integrity is maintained and that all necessary clean up tasks are undertaken;

Write and/or manage policies and procedures for department operations.

Qualifications

A Bachelor's degree or an equivalent combination of education and experience from which comparable knowledge, skills and abilities is necessary. Five years in development, member management, donor cultivation, solicitation or a related field is preferred.

Preferred Qualifications

Extensive experience in donor cultivation, solicitation and stewardship.

Proven ability to manage a complex, multi-faceted fundraising program.

Extensive experience in donor and mass-marketing email software, and the ability to quickly become proficient in other industry-related software.

Self-motivation that demonstrates a leader who can work both collaboratively and independently.

Demonstrated ability to manage multiple tasks to meet individual and departmental goals within deadlines.

Excellent verbal and written communication, interpersonal, presentation and donor relationship skills.

Cultural competence, and professional or personal experiences involving diverse groups of people and ideas.

Ability to exercise excellent professional judgment and meet the high ethical standards of STLPR’s operation.

Experience using database systems to select and export accurate customer data.

Enthusiasm for fundraising and sustaining the mission of STLPR.

Supervision received

The Associate Development Director for Membership is supervised by the Chief Development Officer.

Supervision exercised

The ADD for Membership directly supervises two full-time staff and indirectly supervises two full-time staff and one part-time staff member.

Salary range

$82,000-95,000/annually

Application Instructions

We believe a strong organization includes employees from a range of backgrounds, with different skills, experiences and passions. If you don't meet every job qualification but have some of these skills and feel you could be a good fit, we'd like to hear from you. Please apply and tell us more about yourself.

St. Louis Public Radio is a service of the University of Missouri - St. Louis. To view this posting in full and to apply online, visit UMSL’s Careers page . Job ID: 55139. If you have questions about the position, email Jess Luther, STLPR chief of staff: jluther@stlpr.org . For questions about the University of Missouri - St. Louis application process, email employment@umsl.edu .

St. Louis Public Radio is committed to building and sustaining an organization that is demographically representative of the St. Louis region we serve. We encourage members of groups historically excluded from fundraising and public media fields to apply.